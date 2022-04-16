Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Linde by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Linde by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,110,000 after acquiring an additional 327,763 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Linde by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $318.52 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $163.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

