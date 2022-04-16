Liberum Capital Trims ASOS (LON:ASC) Target Price to GBX 1,700

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 1,700 ($22.15) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on ASOS in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.78) target price on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) price target on ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,763.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,210.53. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

