Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.08) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target (down from GBX 900 ($11.73)) on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.77) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.75) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 574.20 ($7.48) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 570.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 589.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,097.73). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

