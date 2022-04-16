Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) PT Raised to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LBRT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

LBRT stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,272,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 526,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

