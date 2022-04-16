LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIAN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,405. LianBio has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.44. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

