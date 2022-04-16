Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 996,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGF remained flat at $$7.57 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 192,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $13.72.
About Li Ning
