Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 996,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGF remained flat at $$7.57 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 192,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

