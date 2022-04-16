LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LGIH. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.53. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $88.13 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

