Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEVI. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.08.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,088.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

