Larson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ambarella by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 129,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ambarella by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $251,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.26. 493,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,583. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.28 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

