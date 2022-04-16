Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 23,826 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,826 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 241,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 103,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 311,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,195. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

