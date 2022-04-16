Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2,063.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.42. 1,255,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.