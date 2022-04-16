Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,891 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,825 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $186,673,000 after acquiring an additional 170,486 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $9,760,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 725,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,546 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,556,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,652,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

