Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New $183,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 68.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,293,000 after buying an additional 912,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,473,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,343,000 after buying an additional 710,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,311,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,537,000 after buying an additional 655,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. 6,263,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,729,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,775 shares of company stock worth $5,319,475. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

