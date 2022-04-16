Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $27,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 256 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 40.59. 328,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,328,046. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 33.46 and a one year high of 179.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is 50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 85.00.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

