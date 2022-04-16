Larson Financial Group LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,032,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $733.02. The stock had a trading volume of 795,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,631. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.40 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

