Larson Financial Group LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,487 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

