Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $157.08. 7,453,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,643,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $435.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.01. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $158.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

