Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

Western Digital stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,742,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

