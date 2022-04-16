Larson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,369 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,369 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $204,000.

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCH stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.49. 810,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $167.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.17.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

