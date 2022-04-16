Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 962 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 245.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Shares of AMD traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.06. The stock had a trading volume of 73,263,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,938,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.