Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 58 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $212.79. 8,191,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.01 and a 200 day moving average of $215.77. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

