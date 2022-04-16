Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 151 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Realty Income by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 227,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.61. 2,624,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.