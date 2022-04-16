Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $467.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,826. The stock has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.26 and its 200 day moving average is $381.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

