Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 772 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. 14,869,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,415,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

