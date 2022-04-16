Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Trading Up 4.1%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 2,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LDSCY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.21) to GBX 950 ($12.38) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $950.00.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

About Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.