Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) to post $42.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.30 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $26.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $198.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $224.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $199.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ladder Capital.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.
Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.58. 1,000,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.08. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.
In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,273,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $496,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 713,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,055.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
