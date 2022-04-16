Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.21

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and traded as low as $24.20. Kuraray shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

