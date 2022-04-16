KUN (KUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $321.00

KUN (KUN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. One KUN coin can now be bought for $23.81 or 0.00058877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KUN has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $47,611.91 and $321.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.80 or 0.07468594 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,399.91 or 0.99917295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00041620 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

