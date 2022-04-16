Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

KLIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of KLIC opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 231,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 105,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,639,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,686,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,405,000 after acquiring an additional 69,606 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

