K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.24

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €35.24 ($38.30) and last traded at €35.36 ($38.43), with a volume of 1769972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €33.99 ($36.95).

A number of research analysts have commented on SDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.02 ($21.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of €24.95 and a 200 day moving average of €18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

