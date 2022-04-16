Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KRKNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 123,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,602. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.
