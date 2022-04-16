Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 333,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 434,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 76,402 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 32.0% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 236.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRBP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Kiromic BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Kiromic BioPharma ( NASDAQ:KRBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

