Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -22.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,694,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

