Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

KRP opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.67.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 296.01%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

