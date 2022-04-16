Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Up 0.9%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25. 1,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21.

Get Keweenaw Land Association alerts:

About Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited operates as a land and timber management company in the United States. It provides pulpwood, pallet sawbolts, sawtimber, and veneer for consuming mills. The company also sells real estate properties, and sand and gravel; and offers recreational and mineral rights leasing services, as well as wood scaling and inventory management services for various customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.