Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

Get Kemira Oyj alerts:

Kemira Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KOYJF)

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.