Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Target Price to $803.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $865.00 to $803.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $889.71.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $688.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $838.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

