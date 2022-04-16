KBC Group NV Sells 349,011 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349,011 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 84.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW opened at $109.07 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.