KBC Group NV Sells 2,516 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Primerica worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Primerica by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.