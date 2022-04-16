KBC Group NV Sells 19,488 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,488 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

