KBC Group NV Sells 16,483 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,483 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Aramark worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of ARMK opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

