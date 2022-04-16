KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,843 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 951,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 57.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,068,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth $693,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

