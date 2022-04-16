KBC Group NV Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,250 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

