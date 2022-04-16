KBC Group NV Has $4.30 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1,857.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

NYSE BAP opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.20 and its 200 day moving average is $137.78.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

About Credicorp (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.