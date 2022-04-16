KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,587,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,289,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after buying an additional 63,028 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,008,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.99.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

