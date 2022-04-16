KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $195.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

