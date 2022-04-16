KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,592 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,341,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,999,000 after purchasing an additional 471,943 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 95,937 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,345,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -192.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. CLSA lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

