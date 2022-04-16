KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 3,781,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,692. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KB Home by 1,375.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.