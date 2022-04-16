Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.64

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as low as $7.31. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 644 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries ( OTCMKTS:KWHIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, precision machinery and robot, ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.