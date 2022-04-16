KARMA (KARMA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $73.00

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $73.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001602 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00046192 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00212828 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.